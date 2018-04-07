Lakers vs. Jazz: 3 Things to Know (4/8/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ rematch with the Utah Jazz.

1) The Lakers’ chances hinge on injuries

L.A.’s roster has been mangled by injuries, as Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Isaiah Thomas have all been out since the end of March.

The skeleton crew became even thinner during the second half of Friday’s loss to Minnesota, as Kyle Kuzma went down with a sprained ankle.

Ingram and Thomas will miss this contest, but the Lakers could regain the services of Ball and Kuzma, who are both considered questionable.

With three games left in the season, Ball and Kuzma could be making their final impressions in the race for First Team All-Rookie.

Ball ranks second among first-year-players in assists (7.2) and steals (1.69), while Kuzma is second in scoring (16.1).

Only five spots are available on that First Team, and two will certainly be occupied by Donovan Mitchell (more on him later) and Ben Simmons. But the Lakers certainly have a shot at having two rookies make the cut.

Kyle Kuzma dominated in overtime tonight against San Antonio and finished with 30 points and 5 boards #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/RSYErHieK0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 5, 2018

2) L.A. will need to crack Utah’s defense again

Over the last two weeks, only one team has managed to hit the century mark against a Jazz defense that is likely the best in the league.

Not only did the Lakers manage triple figures against Utah on Wednesday, they hung up 110 points behind the hot shooting of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (28 points) and Kuzma (26).

Plus, Julius Randle — who has suddenly struggled to find his own shot after going on a post-All-Star tear — ran point for long stretches and nearly reached a triple-double (12 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists).

It should have been enough against the Jazz, but they too had a sizzling night, scoring 117 points themselves.

Ricky Rubio — who always seems to step his game up against the Lakers — put up 31 points on his own, while Mitchell dropped 26, as Utah’s starting backcourt kept the Lakers at bay.

Lakers come back in the second half, but fall to the Jazz, 110-117. pic.twitter.com/WmIDBnhDir — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 4, 2018

3) The Jazz are playing at an elite level

Since January 24, few teams have thrived like Utah.

The Jazz have won 27 of their last 32 games, and their aforementioned defense has been the key to that.

Since the All-Star break, Utah has the NBA’s highest-rated defense and has held its opponents to a league-low 95.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, Mitchell has taken his game to an even higher level during this span, ranking ninth in the league in scoring with 22.5 points per game after the break.

The rest of the Jazz’s starting five is potent as well.

Rudy Gobert is a Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner. He and Derrick Favors are elite at scoring around the rim. Joe Ingles ranks third in the NBA in 3-point percentage (44.1). Rubio is having the best scoring season of his career.

That group has been among the best units in the NBA, as Utah has climbed from outside of the playoff picture to the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brook Lopez (back tightness) is probable. Lonzo Ball (left knee contusion) and Kyle Kuzma (sprained left ankle) are questionable. Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol), Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Jazz: Ricky Rubio (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Thabo Sefolosha (MCL injury) is out.

Tip-Off: 3 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California

Click here to view game notes for this contest.