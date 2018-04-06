Lakers vs. Timberwolves: 3 Things to Know

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

1) Kuz isn’t holding back

Injuries have taken a bite out of the Lakers’ usual rotation, but Kyle Kuzma has lifted the offense lately, scoring 25-plus points in three of his last four games.

Kuzma was a fireball in the Lakers’ last contest — an overtime victory over the Spurs. He dropped 30 points, including five 3-pointers and a handful of paint buckets off the dribble.

This blend of outside and inside scoring has Kuzma near the top of his draft class. His 16.3 points per game rank second behind only Donovan Mitchell’s 20.4.

And Kuzma has been climbing the leaderboard for rookie 3-pointers as well. He has 159 triples this season, tying Rudy Fernandez for the fourth-most by a first-year player ever.

If he averages two 3’s a game over the final four tilts, he will pass Stephen Curry (166) for 3rd all-time.

2) Defense is the key

The Lakers were able to overcome San Antonio by clamping down defensively, holding the Spurs to 8-of-25 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime.

In fact, the visitors managed just four points in OT and were outscored by 10.

Defense has been the key to each of the Lakers’ last three wins, as the other two saw the opponent held to fewer than 95 points. That would be a monumental accomplishment against the Timberwolves, who rank fourth in the NBA in offensive rating.

But while the Lakers may not completely shut down Minnesota, they do have ways of making life difficult for star players.

Just ask San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, who has led the NBA in scoring over the last 10 games, but was held without an overtime shot attempt by the Lakers, who perfectly executed double-teams against him.

LaMarcus Aldridge leads the NBA in scoring over the last 10 games, but the Lakers held him without a shot attempt in OT.



L.A. doubled him whenever he touched the ball & quickly recovered once he passed.



Results: End-of-shot-clock miss, charge, steal

: https://t.co/j7J46fK0OT pic.twitter.com/bqJTvbxofN — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) April 5, 2018

3) This is it for the Wolves

For Minnesota, every game is essentially the playoffs at this point. With three games remaining, the Timberwolves are tied with Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Missing the playoffs was unthinkable just a few weeks ago, but the Wolves have floundered since losing Jimmy Butler to a knee injury. Butler could return in this game, and it would certainly be a boon to their postseason hopes.

Either way, Minnesota needs this win, both for a sweep over the Lakers and the chance to extend its season.

If Butler can’t go, the battle will be waged mostly by the bigs. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the NBA in double-doubles and is second among centers in scoring (21.3). Taj Gibson is an elite post-up player and scored a career-high 28 points in his last game against the Lakers.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brook Lopez (back tightness) is probable. Lonzo Ball (left knee contusion), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol), Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Timberwolves: Jimmy Butler (meniscal injury, right knee) and Cole Aldrich (illness) are TBD.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes in L.A. NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Black City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California

Click here to view game notes for this contest.