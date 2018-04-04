Lakers vs. Spurs: 3 Things to Know (4/4/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers play in their MPLS. classic uniforms for the final time this season.

1) Lakers are getting creative about their biggest problem

When your top three options at point guard are all injured, you have to start considering some nontraditional solutions when it comes to directing the offense.

The Lakers did just that on Tuesday, having power forward Julius Randle run point for stretches of the game.

Randle did an admirable job, breaking down defenses with his drive before kicking out to open shooters. He finished the night with nine assists — eight of which were on 3-pointers.

Yet while he came just one dime short of a triple-double, Randle wasn’t his usual self when it came to getting his own buckets.

Coach Luke Walton felt that having him play point took him out of his “beast mode rhythm” that had made him a 20-point scorer post-All-Star Break.

Add in the presence of Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert, and Randle scored only 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting. Keep an eye on whether the Lakers go back to having Randle set the table for his teammates or focus on creating his own offense.

Julius Randle was one helper shy of another triple-double, finishing with 12 points, 12 boards, and 9 assists. pic.twitter.com/wXpvAoAEAK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 4, 2018

2) A rivalry sweep is in play

The Lakers have the opportunity to accomplish something they haven’t done since Kobe Bryant was in his second NBA season: sweep the San Antonio Spurs.

It has been 20 years since the Lakers last took every game against San Antonio, and back then the Spurs were trotting out a rookie center named Tim Duncan.

But this time the Lakers will need to finish the sweep with a skeleton crew, as injured studs Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Isaiah Thomas were key figures in their previous wins over the silver and black.

Either way, the Lakers have already captured a season-series victory — their first against the Spurs since the 2008-09 championship campaign.

3) Spurs won’t go down easily

Talk of a sweep is nice, but making it happen will not be so easy.

The Spurs’ defense is as airtight as they come, holding their opponents to a league-low 99.4 points per game.

Much of this success stems from their tortoise-like pace, which sets up a stylistic battle against the Lakers, who play the fastest brand of basketball in the league.

Then there is a surging LaMarcus Aldridge. A mid-range maestro and elite finisher at the rim, he is coming off a 35-point eruption against the LA Clippers and leads the entire NBA in scoring over the last nine games with a 30.4 average.

With Kawhi Leonard still out, San Antonio may not have as much firepower as usual, but it does have a steady isolation scorer (Rudy Gay), a ball-hawing, rebound-snagging point guard (Dejounte Murray) and three veterans capable of rewinding time (Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and former Laker Pau Gasol).

Injury Report

Lakers: Brook Lopez (back tightness) is probable. Lonzo Ball (left knee contusion, Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol), Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) is out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes in L.A. ESPN nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: MPLS. Blue

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California

