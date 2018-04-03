Lakers at Jazz: 3 Things to Know (4/3/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers visit the Utah Jazz for their final trip out of the state this season.

1) One more for the road

The Lakers will venture outside of Los Angeles for the final time this season, as they conclude with their last five games all at STAPLES Center.

It will be an especially challenging road finale considering that the Jazz — who sport a 25-13 record at home — play at an elevation of 4,265 feet, making them one of just two teams whose home arena’s altitude is higher than 1,200 feet.

This is made all the more difficult by the injuries that have diluted the Lakers’ roster, with four players out and one questionable.

The bulk of these ailments have been felt at point guard, as the Lakers’ top three options — Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Isaiah Thomas — are all expected to miss this game. Without this trio on Sunday, the Lakers fell to Sacramento, while fill-in point guards Alex Caruso and Tyler Ennis had only some success running the offense.

The Lakers will need more firepower this time out, as the Kings held them to their second-fewest points of the season.

2) Battle of elite rookies

Fortunately for the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma is a walking arsenal of hook shots, 3-pointers, post moves and just about everything else.

The 27th-overall draft pick has been a sensation this season, averaging the league’s second-most points among rookies (16.0). But this game will see his team face the leader of that category: Utah shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell is putting up 20.3 points a night and is currently riding a franchise-record streak of nine games with 20 points or more.

The Louisville product has also hit 175 3-pointers this season, sitting 10 behind Damian Lillard for the most by a rookie in NBA history.

But don’t sleep on Kuzma, who is currently ninth on that list (and first among frontcourt rookies). Kuzma is also one big game away from getting propelled up that chain, as seven triples would have him rise to fourth overall, right behind Stephen Curry.

3) Utah is peaking at the right time

The Jazz have surged into playoff contention, compiling a 13-4 record since the All-Star Break by riding the NBA’s stoutest defense.

Over those last 17 games, no team is holding its opponents to fewer points (95.8) or a lower field goal percentage (42.5) than Utah.

While it has been an across-the-roster defensive success, the name that stands out most is Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert.

The 7-foot-1 “Stifle Tower” has owned the paint post-All-Star, ranking second in the league in blocks (2.4) and fifth in rebounds (12.0).

On the other end of the floor, he has molded himself into one of the NBA’s best roll men, cutters and screen setters. Paired with Mitchell and other dangerous guards, the Lakers defense will need to be disciplined to pull out a victory.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brook Lopez (back tightness) is questionable. Lonzo Ball (left knee contusion) is doubtful. Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol), Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Jazz: Raul Neto (fractured left wrist) is TBD. Thabo Sefolosha (MCL injury) is out.

Tip-Off: 6 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: White Association

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena — Salt Lake City, Utah

Click here to view game notes for this contest.