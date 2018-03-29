Injury Report: Hart, Ball Questionable for Friday

After a fractured left hand cost him the past 14 games, Josh Hart is looking to return to the court for the final two weeks of the season.

Hart — who has missed every game in March thus far — is considered questionable to play in Friday’s contest against Milwaukee.

The rookie hopes to get back on the floor without a minutes restriction.

“It’s not like it’s a ligament or tendon or something like that where they have to be very cautious with it,” Hart said after Thursday’s practice. “I had the surgery. I think the bone’s healed. I got hardware in there, so it’s not like it’s gonna break again.

“I think it’s all how much I can tolerate the pain. I just won’t tell them how much it hurts if it does,” Hart added, laughing.

The 30th pick in this year’s draft, Hart has exceeded most expectations, particularly when it comes to filling his role as a 3 and D wing.

His 39.7 3-point percentage ranks third among rookies, and his stout defense has been at the top of his class.

“We’re excited for Josh,” coach Luke Walton said. “He looked good. He played three-on-three Tuesday and played two-on-two today. He looked really good. I told him he looks skinny right now, so hopefully he can still play some defense. He says he can, we’ll find out tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball is also considered questionable after an MRI confirmed that he has a left knee contusion.

Ball left Wednesday’s game early after bumping knees with Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki. He did not practice on Thursday, instead receiving treatment at the UCLA Health Training Center.

The rookie ranks eighth in the NBA in assists (7.2) and 11th in steals (1.69).