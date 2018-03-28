Lakers at Mavericks: 3 Things to Know (3/28/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers return home against the Dallas Mavericks.

1) Kuzmania returns to L.A.

Kyle Kuzma makes his way back to Staples Center riding a four-game streak of 20-plus points.

During this last week on the road, Kuzma has averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 3-pointers a night, while shooting efficiently, both from the field (49.2 percent) and 3-point range (40.6).

Kuzma has been devastating from inside the arc, steadily getting to the basket off pump fakes and pick-and-rolls before finishing with an array of moves that includes a towering hook shot and a Eurostep.

Meanwhile, his heat from long distance is nearing historic levels.

Kuzma’s 145 3-pointers this season are already the most ever hit by a rookie big man and 11th among all rookies. With nine games to go, he has a chance to rise all the way up to third, where he can unseat 3-point GOAT Stephen Curry (166).

Only Damian Lillard (185) and Donovan Mitchell (169 and counting) seem out of reach for the Lakers’ soaring rookie.

2) Randle has it out for the Mavs

Dallas native Julius Randle refuses to take it easy on his hometown team.

Randle has tormented the Mavericks this season, averaging 22.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists, while shooting 65.1 percent from the field.

In his last meeting with Dallas, he dropped a triple-double. In the one before that, he had 26 points. In the first game, he made the game-sealing basket.

No team has been excepted from Randle’s bulldozing this season, but the Mavs have gotten an extra helping every time they have faced him.

With four of Dallas’ big men listed as questionable, look for another feast from Julius.

Behind a Julius Randle triple-double, the Lakers lead from start to finish as they defeat the Mavericks, 124-102 #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/W262XDoCT9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2018

3) Dallas is on the downturn

Since the All-Star Break, the Mavericks are just 5-11, including a five-game losing streak that they finally snapped on Tuesday night.

In the second game of a back-to-back, a shorthanded Dallas team will have to see which bodies will be available in a matchup between two teams whose injury reports read like novels.

While the Mavs have beaten just one playoff-caliber team in a month, the Lakers should know better than to underestimate their opponent.

Dallas has already taken one game in the season series, which will be split if it can win another.

Plus, Harrison Barnes has been consistently putting up 20 points lately, while rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is always liable for a big game. Dirk Nowitzki and Dwight Powell are two of the game’s most efficient big men, and Doug McDermott has been scorching from 3-point range.

Injury Report

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (sprained right ankle) and Brook Lopez (back tightness) are probable. Brandon Ingram (left groin strain) is questionable. Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip), Josh Hart (left hand fourth metacarpal fracture) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki (left knee tendinitis), Dwight Powell (left knee bursitis), Dorian Finney-Smith (return from injury management), Nerlens Noel (return from injury management) and Salah Mejri (return from injury management) are questionable. J.J. Barea (personal), Wesley Matthews (right proximal fibula fracture) and Seth Curry (left leg surgery) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California

Click here to view game notes for this contest.