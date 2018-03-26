Ball Adjusting to the Adjustment

Early in the 2017-18 Lakers season, opponents were going under screens on Lonzo Ball as a general rule. They were simply letting him shoot.

That proved an effective strategy early, since he wasn’t hitting often during the first two months of the season, but Ball started to convert those (mostly) open looks in December at a 37.7 percent clip.

Then on Jan. 13 in Dallas, Ball sprained his knee … but teams were still encouraging him to shoot at that point, and when he returned on Feb. 23, the Chino Hills native continued to hit his open 3’s.

In fact, he keyed three consecutive road victories (@ATL, @MIA, @SAS) with his usual mix of excellent passing, rebounding and defense … plus his best 3-point stretch of the season.

He made 11 of 16 attempts, including three triples in the final minutes of the comeback win at San Antonio.

That was the fifth straight game in which Ball had hit at least two triples, and he added three more when the team returned home in a narrow loss to Portland, plus four against Orlando, albeit in 13 attempts.

Finally, right around that point, opposing coaches started to direct their guards to go over the screen as the opposing big dropped back towards the basket. Portland’s coach, Terry Stotts, said prior to the matchup that Ball was simply hitting too many threes to continue to go under screens.

“They definitely changed and were honoring his three and going over,” said Lakers assistant coach Jesse Mermuys. “An adjustment was made.”

From that point on, however, Lonzo has struggled to hit shots from all over the court, and has made just one 3-pointer in each of the eight games since, on 54 attempts (14.8 percent). He’s still figuring out how to adjust to the adjustment opponents have made.

Ball has not yet developed a consistent mid-range game, and his finishing at the basket hasn’t evolved to where it was at UCLA (70 percent plus). As such, he’s not scoring much –though scoring is, of course, anything but his first priority – and failed to reach double figures in six straight games before netting 12 points at Memphis on Saturday. But that’s really not a concern for the Lakers coaches. They want him shooting anytime he’s open. Period.

“Lonzo is a good shooter,” said Mermuys, echoing Luke Walton’s constant reinforcement throughout this season. “He makes them when he does his shooting drills, at practice, at college, in many games this year … it’s not like we’re just hoping that one day it goes in. The guy can shoot, regardless of what his form is.

“You can either shoot, or you can’t. The one thing that’s different for Lonzo is there’s just a lot more pressure on him than a lot of situations because of who he is, and where he plays. A lot of those things factor in, but I think he’s going to be a shot maker, and a big shot maker. I foresee him being a game-winner type guy. I think he’s a special player, and it’s just a matter of time.”

It’s important to note that this focus on Ball’s shooting needs to be compartmentalized and not overstated, because of how well he continues to do everything else. Need an example? For the month of March*, Ball led the entire NBA in steals (2.6) and deflections (4.3):

*Stat through March 23.

Lonzo Ball leads the league in both steals (2.6) and deflections (4.3) for the month of March.



Constantly jumping passing lanes, sneaking up for inbounds passes and general free safety-like ballhawking. pic.twitter.com/RRXit5RNrK — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 22, 2018

With that qualifier acknowledged, we can move back to addressing the shooting, and using Mermuys’s point that few players have played with such pressure as Lonzo, which is going to show itself more on a jump shot than on a pass, rebound or defensive play.

One can argue that the pressure is actually at its peak at Staples Center, in Ball’s own city, where expectation that he’ll grow into the next star to wear Purple and Gold is palpable every time he pulls up. As in, you can literally hear the buzz in the building when Lonzo steps into a shot.

The numbers support a case that tension is a bit higher at home, as Ball’s field goal percentage is 8.0 points lower in Los Angeles, and his 3-point percentage 6.2 points lower.

Lonzo, however, isn’t alone in on this front. In fact, Lakers.com’s Joey Ramirez tracked the splits for the top Lakers rookies by 3-point volume since Staples Center opened to see how Ball compared. Of those players who attempted at least two 3’s per game, six of nine shot a better field goal percentage on the road, while seven of nine shot a better 3-point percentage on the road.

Kyle Kuzma (2017-18) FG% 3P% Home: 45.5% 35.5% Road: 43.9% 38.3% Josh Hart (2017-18) FG% 3P% Home: 44.0% 31.3% Road: 48.0% 46.0% D'Angelo Russell (2015-16) FG% 3P% Home: 39.9% 33.1% Road: 42.0% 36.9% Mike Penberthy (2000-01) FG% 3P% Home: 39.7% 37.2% Road: 44.0% 43.4% Anthony Brown (2015-16) FG% 3P% Home: 31.3% 22.2% Road: 30.2% 40.0% Brandon Ingram (2016-17) FG% 3P% Home: 40.5% 30.1% Road: 39.9% 28.7% Ryan Kelly (2013-14) FG% 3P% Home: 41.8% 34.9% Road: 42.7% 32.9% Jordan Clarkson (2014-15) FG% 3P% Home: 42.6% 33.3% Road: 46.6% 29.7%

Lonzo Ball (2017-18) Home: 31.1% FG’s, 27.1% 3’s Road: 39.1% FG’s, 33.3% 3’s* *Down from 41.0% FG’s and 36.8% 3’s prior to his 2 for 15 night in New Orleans (1 for 12 from 3).

Note that one of the few to shoot a better overall percentage at home was Kuzma, who burst out of the gate shooting 53.3 percent in October and 49.2 percent in November, carrying over hot shooting from both Summer League in Vegas and the preseason.

Even as he cooled off in December (43.9 percent), January (41.3 percent) and February (37.9 percent), folks continued to expect him to make shots, which he started to once again in March as injuries pressed his minutes up to 37.5 (from 24.1 in February) and he regained his rhythm (46.4 percent).

Kuzma has drawn confidence from the crowd, especially at home.

“I sense that,” he noted. “For me, I started out the year really hot, so I think every shot I throw up, people are expecting it to go in. That’s not really a reality, but it’s a good feeling. I’d rather have it that way than people thinking you’re going to miss everything!”

Ball may be experiencing the flip side of that, where some are worrying that he’s going to miss shots. But that definitely doesn’t include his coaches.

Ball’s 2 for 15 night in New Orleans – in which he hit only 1 of 12 from distance and missed several open looks in crunch time – was actually exactly what his coaches wanted to see, from a big picture perspective, at least.

“Yeah, we wanted to win that game, and I’m disappointed and sick that we lost,” said Mermuys. “But that was a great learning experience for him. The fact that he has the courage to keep letting that fly is a great sign. If I’m looking to the future and I want to win a championship, I think that’s a great game that we’re going to look back on and think how that showed his character. It’s about the long view.”

And that, more than anything, is the point. Sure, Ball’s shot isn’t falling at the moment, but did you notice his 12 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal at New Orleans? Perhaps you saw his steal and ensuing dunk at the beginning of the third quarter in Memphis that changed the mojo and helped the Lakers come back from a 17-point deficit to win the game? He finished with 10 dimes and nine boards in that one, as well.

Before the season, Jason Kidd’s name was most prominent as a potential comparison for what people hoped Ball might play like, due to the 10-time All-Star’s unique abilities as a do-it-all guard.

For argument’s sake, Lonzo has come eerily close to matching Kidd’s rookie year output:

The 21-year-old Kidd went for 11.7 points, 7.7 assists, 3.2 turnovers, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocks on 38.5 percent shooting and 27.2 percent from three (70 made threes).

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Ball is currently at 10.1 points, 7.2 assists, 2.7 turnovers, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks on 35.2 percent shooting and 30.2 percent from three (88 makes) with 10 games to play.

Ball certainly doesn’t appear to be concerning himself with any comparisons. Nor should he be. But the one to Kidd is just another way to show that things are going pretty well for the rookie, whether or not his jumper is going through the rim at the moment.