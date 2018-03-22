Lakers at Pelicans: 3 Things to Know (3/22/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers hit the hardwood against the New Orleans Pelicans.

1) Call him a Ball hawk

Lonzo Ball has been an agent of chaos on the defensive end, leaping into passing lanes, sneaking in to swipe lazy inbounds passes and thwacking the ball out of the hands of unsuspecting bigs.

So much of Ball’s vision is obvious in his passing that it can be possible to overlook just how well he reads the floor on defense.

Opponents certainly have noticed this month, as Ball leads the entire league in both steals (2.6) and deflections (4.3) in March. He’s in a tier of his own for that second category, as no other player is even averaging four deflections since the calendar flipped.

While his free safety style has been on showcase this month, it’s not exactly uncharted territory for the 20-year-old, who leads all rookies in steals (1.8) and deflections (2.9) for the season.

In fact, if he had played enough games to qualify, he would already be among the top 10 for all players in swipes this year.

Lonzo Ball leads the league in both steals (2.6) and deflections (4.3) for the month of March.



Constantly jumping passing lanes, sneaking up for inbounds passes and general free safety-like ballhawking. pic.twitter.com/RRXit5RNrK — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 22, 2018

2) Offense needs to refuel

The Lakers are on a three-game slide, and much of that has to do with an attack that is putting up just 99.0 points per game during this small sample.

It has been a sharp contrast for a team that scored triple figures in all of its previous 22 games, averaging 114.1 points.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, all three of their top guards have gone cold at once, with Ball, Isaiah Thomas and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combining to shoot just 28.9 percent from the field over the last three games. With injuries sidelining Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, the Lakers haven’t had the luxury of finding shooting elsewhere.

However, Julius Randle and Brook Lopez have been behemoths down low, averaging 22.7 and 20.3 points, respectively, during the aforementioned span. Ball has also been directing the offense to the tune of 9.0 assists per game.

If the bigs keep battling and one of the guards breaks out of his funk, the Lakers could find success against a New Orleans squad that has played top-10 defense since losing DeMarcus Cousins for the season.

3) No breaks for the Pelis

After two days rest, the Lakers will have no excuses for tired legs against the Pelicans, who are playing their third game in three nights (having made up a contest that was postponed due to a roof leak).

But human limitations may not exist for Anthony Davis, who has suddenly made himself an MVP case in a race that was once James Harden’s by a mile.

Since Cousins tore his Achilles, Davis has taken his game to another level, leading New Orleans to a 15-9 record and the fifth seed in the West while putting up 31.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

On the season, he ranks second in the NBA in scoring (on pace to break his own franchise record) and leads all players in swats.

The Pelicans surround Davis with shooters — namely E’Twaun Moore, Nikola Mirotic and Darius Miller — and flaunt a two-point-guard starting lineup featuring Jrue Holiday (who’s having a career year) and longtime Lakers nemesis Rajon Rondo (fourth in the NBA in assists).

Like the Lakers, New Orleans also loves to get out and run, so look for some fast-paced action in this one.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brook Lopez (back tightness) is probable. Channing Frye (appendectomy) is questionable. Brandon Ingram (left groin strain) and Josh Hart (left hand fourth metacarpal fracture) are out.

Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rupture), Alexis Ajinca (right knee injury) and Frank Jackson (right foot fracture) are out.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana

Click here to view game notes for this contest.