The Lakers are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, having trounced Cleveland behind Julius Randle’s career-high 36 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Lakers.com’s Mike Trudell and Joey Ramirez discuss Randle’s huge leap this season, an altered role for Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers’ 3-point prowess and more.

