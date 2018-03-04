Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'

What's next for the man with five championship rings, two Olympic gold medals and one MVP trophy?

For Kobe Bryant, the answer is an Oscar statuette for Best Animated Short, as he and Glen Keane won an Academy Award on Sunday for their film, "Dear Basketball."

The short is a chronicle of Bryant's basketball life, from his childhood in Italy to his last season with the Lakers in 2015-16.

Bryant narrates the film, which is based on a poem of the same name that he wrote to announce his retirement on Nov. 29, 2015. For that day's game, a copy of the poem was distributed to every fan at Staples Center.

In that same arena two years later, Bryant's film debuted to the public before his jersey retirement ceremony on Dec. 18.

Many of Bryant's basketball peers — including Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Bill Russell — took to Twitter to congratulate the 20-year Laker on his first major post-retirement accomplishment.

Congratulations to my good friend @kobebryant for winning the Oscar for best animated short film. Well deserved! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 5, 2018