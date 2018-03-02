Latest Laker: Travis Wear

The Lakers have called up one of the NBA G League’s best big men, inking South Bay Lakers star Travis Wear to a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-10 power forward is in the midst of a stellar season, which has included his first G League All-Star selection and a spot on the USA Basketball World Cup qualifying team.

In his second year with South Bay, Wear has established himself as one of the G League’s top shooters in the front court, averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 3-pointers while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

A guard-like shooter, Wear has a bag full of favorite shots that he likes to use against G League bigs, including pull-up jumpers (15-of-26), fadeaways (12-of-16) and step-back 3-pointers (8-of-12). Whether he can maintain that accuracy against NBA defenders will have to be seen.

Wear’s time with the Lakers organization began when he was selected for last year’s training camp, appearing in two preseason games.

After a season with South Bay, he joined the Lakers’ Summer League outfit and averaged 7.9 points while shooting 40.0 percent on 3’s for a team that captured the Las Vegas title.

The 27-year-old has previous NBA experience from his rookie season of 2014-15, when he came out of nowhere to win the last spot on the New York Knicks roster, which required beating out 11-year veteran Travis Outlaw.

The UCLA product then spent a year playing in Spain before joining South Bay for the following season.

This opportunity is a special one for a Huntington Beach native who won two state championships at Santa Ana’s Mater Dei High. Wear will look to make the most of the next 10 days with his hometown team.