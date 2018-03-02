(Ryan Young/SouthBayLakers.com)
Latest Laker: Travis Wear
The Lakers have called up one of the NBA G League’s best big men, inking South Bay Lakers star Travis Wear to a 10-day contract.
The 6-foot-10 power forward is in the midst of a stellar season, which has included his first G League All-Star selection and a spot on the USA Basketball World Cup qualifying team.
In his second year with South Bay, Wear has established himself as one of the G League’s top shooters in the front court, averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 3-pointers while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.
A guard-like shooter, Wear has a bag full of favorite shots that he likes to use against G League bigs, including pull-up jumpers (15-of-26), fadeaways (12-of-16) and step-back 3-pointers (8-of-12). Whether he can maintain that accuracy against NBA defenders will have to be seen.
He's deadly from the perimeter. @TravisWear sank a career-best triples in the 155-114 win last night. #SBLakers https://t.co/D88zeqBLEH pic.twitter.com/OXSJqJ0VMF— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) February 13, 2018
Wear’s time with the Lakers organization began when he was selected for last year’s training camp, appearing in two preseason games.
After a season with South Bay, he joined the Lakers’ Summer League outfit and averaged 7.9 points while shooting 40.0 percent on 3’s for a team that captured the Las Vegas title.
The 27-year-old has previous NBA experience from his rookie season of 2014-15, when he came out of nowhere to win the last spot on the New York Knicks roster, which required beating out 11-year veteran Travis Outlaw.
The UCLA product then spent a year playing in Spain before joining South Bay for the following season.
This opportunity is a special one for a Huntington Beach native who won two state championships at Santa Ana’s Mater Dei High. Wear will look to make the most of the next 10 days with his hometown team.