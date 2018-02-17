Longtime Lakers Photographer to Receive Gowdy Award

Longtime Lakers photographer Andy Bernstein is one of two recipients of the 2018 Curt Gowdy Media Award.

Bernstein, along with ESPN analyst Doris Burke, will be honored for their contributions to the game by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bernstein has worked in the NBA for the last 35 years, beginning when he photographed the 1983 All-Star Game at the Lakers’ former home arena: the Forum.

Over the rest of his career, the Brooklyn native has since become the official photographer for most of L.A.’s professional sports franchises, including the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers and Kings.

Congratulations to @ADBPhotoInc, 2018 @Hoophall recipient of the Gowdy Award. Here's some of his incredible work. pic.twitter.com/VU3IUiih23 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 17, 2018

Along with his work in Los Angeles, Bernstein’s contributions have been felt league-wide.

In 1986, he was essential to the creation of NBA Photos. Six years later, he was the official photographer of the United States Dream Team, and served in the same capacity for the five gold medal-winning USA team’s that followed.

He is also known for developing the multiple-camera Flash Wizard II system, which changed the complexion of indoor sports photography.