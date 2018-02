Brandon Ingram went into facilitator mode against the Brooklyn Nets, handing out a career-high 10 assists.

Lakers.com’s Mike Trudell and Joey Ramirez break down Ingram’s playmaking ability, and also discuss Lonzo Ball’s affect on the team’s playing style, Josh Hart’s big rebounding night and watching the Super Bowl on the Lakers plane.

