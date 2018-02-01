Ball Ruled Out for Road Trip

The Lakers ruled Lonzo Ball out for the final two games of the team’s 5-game road trip due to the sprained left MCL he originally suffered on Jan. 13 at Dallas.

Last week, the Lakers clarified that recovery was typically 1-3 weeks for such an injury, and Sat., Feb. 3, will mark the three-week point.

However, since the Lakers play a day game in Oklahoma City on Sunday, the team won’t have an opportunity to practice fully on Saturday. That eliminates a chance for Ball to test the knee in a full practice, which is part of the rehabilitation process.

The earliest he could return would be for the team’s home game on Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Phoenix at Staples Center.

Ball has said that he’s been feeling better of late, and he has been going through shooting and dribbling drills as well as treadmill and lifting workouts.

The Lakers went 0-8 in the first four games Ball missed (six due to a shoulder injury), before managing to win four in a row. Their consecutive losses at Toronto and Orlando now have the total record without their point guard at 4-10.

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks with 2.7 turnovers in his rookie season.