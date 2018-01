Coming off back-to-back victories, the Lakers have some momentum before facing the Boston Celtics.

Lakers.com’s Joey Ramirez is joined by Pete Zayas of Forum Blue & Gold to break down the biggest developments around the Lakers, including Jordan Clarkson and Alex Caruso’s dual playmaking, Julius Randle’s big game against Kristaps Porzingis and more.

You can also subscribe to the Popcorn Machine via iTunes.