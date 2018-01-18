Ball, Kuzma Among Positions' Top 10 in All-Star Voting

Lakers rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma each finished among their position’s top 10 in all-star voting by the fans, players and media.

Ball received the 10th-most votes of Western Conference guards, while Kuzma finished 10th in the West’s frontcourt.

Both players benefitted from the team’s global fan base, as Ball ranked sixth in his position in fan voting as Kuzma was 10th.

Last day to vote your favorite Lakers to @NBAAllStar!!



Lonzo Ball #NBAVote



Retweets = Votes pic.twitter.com/6IWtqvD6JF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 15, 2018

There was a noticeable dip in the player voting, as their peers knocked the rookies down a few pegs, as Kuzma was 12th and Ball was 13th.

Neither received a vote from the media, who only voted for six guards and eight frontcourt players.

Ball had a weighted voting score (lower is better) of 8.00, while Kuzma was just behind him with 10.25.

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons (4.50) and Boston’s Jayson Tatum (8.00) were the only other rookies to crack the list.

Ball currently ranks second among rookies in both assists (7.1) and steals (1.5), and is third in rebounds (7.1). Kuzma is third in scoring (16.5).