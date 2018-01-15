Lakers at Grizzlies: 3 Things to Know (1/15/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers aim to extend their winning streak against the Memphis Grizzlies.

1) Randle went into monster mode

The Lakers wouldn’t have won four in a row if it weren’t for the bulldozing play of Julius Randle, who stepped up in his hometown of Dallas on Saturday.

Randle piled up 23 points and 15 rebounds, while saving his most important plays for overtime. Randle was at the crux of the Lakers’ OT offense, hitting two shots and sparking two more buckets with his screens.

Just one game removed from going scoreless for the first time this season, the fourth-year Laker did all of his work in the paint, including the game-icing put-back at the end of overtime.

The Lakers may have to lean on Randle even more heavily in this one, considering that Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are both listed as questionable to play.

Lakers hit five shots in overtime. Four were keyed by Julius Randle.



- Tough Ra ndle fadeaway

- Randle's clutch put-back

- Two JC buckets off big Randle screens



Julius also had defensive stops on Harrison Barnes and Yogi Ferrell in OT.



: https://t.co/5JK57bEjnY pic.twitter.com/TsTskXquDj — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) January 14, 2018

2) Lakers’ defense has been airtight

One of the constants during the Lakers’ four-game winning streak has been their active, communicative defense.

During this surge, opponents are averaging the league’s third-fewest points (95.3) on the second-worst field goal percentage.

In addition to making shot tough for opposing players, the Lakers’ defense has also found ways to make big plays in transition, ranking first in fast-break scoring (26.0), steals (11.0) and rebounds (43.0).

On the other end of the floor, they have been spreading the ball around while their shooters have heated up, as they are third in both assists (27.0) and 3-pointers (12.3).

The Lakers will need to focus on maintaining that defensive aggression and offensive ball movement, especially if Ball cannot play.

3) Memphis can’t be underestimated

Three weeks ago, a shorthanded Lakers squad lost to the Grizzlies by 10 on their home floor.

Now — again facing the challenge of potentially being down two of their best players — the Lakers must completely lock in and continue the unselfish, defensive-first style of play that has won them four straight.

In particular, they have to limit Tyreke Evans, who erupted for 32 points (14 on free throws), seven rebounds and seven assists when the Grizzlies visited STAPLES Center last month.

Plus, Marc Gasol remains among the league’s best pick-and-roll options and passing bigs.

Look for Memphis to try to grind the game down as much as possible, as they run the league’s slowest pace and will try to limit the Lakers in transition.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brandon Ingram (mild left ankle sprain) and Lonzo Ball (sore left knee) are questionable.

Grizzlies: Mike Conley (left heel) and Chandler Parsons (right knee soreness) are out.

Tip-Off: 2:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes in L.A. TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold

Location: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee

Click here to view game notes for this contest.