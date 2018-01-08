Lonzo Ball passes against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 8, 2018.
(Ty Nowell/Lakers.com)

Lakers Turn Defense to Offense in Best Fast-Break Game

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Jan 08, 2018

The NBA has tracked fast-break scoring for 21 years, and no Lakers team has put up more such points in a game than Lonzo Ball and co. did on Sunday night.

The Lakers sprinted past the Atlanta Hawks with a franchise-record-tying 42 fast-break points, and they did so efficiently, shooting a blistering 17-of-21 in transition.

Ball — who has been the engine behind the Lakers’ league-leading pace — was at the heart of this with his across-the-floor playmaking and 3-point shooting.

Ball constantly took advantage of Atlanta’s inability to get back on defense, pushing the ball ahead while the Hawks scrambled to cover open cutters and shooters.

Yet while Ball’s fancy playmaking opened the most eyes, Josh Hart was just as valuable by starting and finishing multiple breaks.

The 30th overall pick fired a couple outlet passes, ran a smooth give-and-go with Ball, and got some buckets himself with a pair of rushes to the rim.

And perhaps even more importantly, Hart continued his work as a stout wing defender.

The Lakers wouldn’t have gotten so many fast-break opportunities if they didn’t play such competitive defense, and Hart helped set the scene on that side of the ball.

The Lakers held Atlanta to just 41.1 percent shooting through three quarters (before the Hawks tacked on garbage-time scoring), which bled directly into their transition offense.

Starting center Brook Lopez — who contests the most shots in the NBA — was another vital factor, tallying four steals and two blocks, which gave the Lakers plenty of chances to outrun their opponents.

Tags
Ball, Lonzo, Hart, Josh, Lopez, Brook, Hawks, Lakers
Send the Lakers to the 2017 All-Star game in Los Angeles

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Ball, Lonzo

Hart, Josh

Lopez, Brook