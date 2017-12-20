Popcorn Machine: Lonzo's Shooting, Ingram's Defense and More

The Lakers’ continue their toughest stretch of the season with a visit to the NBA-leading Houston Rockets. Lakers.com’s Mike Trudell and Joey Ramirez check in to discuss how the Lakers have battled against the likes of Cleveland and Golden State.

Topics include Lonzo Ball’s recent 3-point surge, Brandon Ingram’s best defensive effort yet and options to replace an injured Brook Lopez as the team’s starting center.

