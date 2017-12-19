Larry Nance Jr. Throws Down Dunk of the Year Against Warriors

Larry Nance Jr. either has rocket boosters in his sneakers, pistons for calves or Mr. Fantastic arms. Actually, after his latest dunk, it might be all three.

In what was his most spectacular dunk yet, the high-flyer received a bounce pass in transition and immediately rose up for the tomahawk slam, sending electricity throughout Staples Center.

What made Nance’s hammer all the more impressive was the fact that it posterized one of the NBA’s top rim protectors.

Kevin Durant — owner of the second-most blocks in the league — tried to use his long arms to wall off Nance’s path, but instead landed himself all over social media for the wrong reasons.

The sold-out crowd went absolutely insane, but not as much as the players on the Lakers’ bench, who immediately had to evacuate their seats after the throwdown.

Lonzo Ball began snapping imaginary photos for the poster. Josh Hart couldn’t walk a straight line. Thomas Bryant turned into a hyped-up Frankenstein’s monster.

It was the most vicious dunk yet from a player known for dunking all over his opponents.

What else did you expect from “El Señor de los Cielos”?