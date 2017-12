Fresh off back-to-back wins to start the road trip, the Lakers are taking their show to New York City for a matchup with the Knicks.

Lakers.com’s Mike Trudell and Joey Ramirez take a look at the factors in L.A.’s success, including: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s shooting, Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle’s connection, and JC’s ability to run point.

