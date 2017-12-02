Popcorn Machine: Kuzma Wins Rookie of the Month and Ingram's Elite Slashing

It’s been a whirlwind week for a pair of the Lakers’ young talents, as Kyle Kuzma was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month, and Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 32 points against the defending champs.

Lakers.com’s Joey Ramirez and Mike Trudell discuss Kuzma’s growing skill set, Ingram’s elite driving capabilities and key areas for getting a win in Denver’s high-altitude arena.

