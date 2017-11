With Larry Nance Jr. expected to return from a fractured hand, Lakers.com’s Joey Ramirez and Forum Blue & Gold’s Pete Zayas take a look at how that bolsters the team’s rotation.

Plus, they discuss what Nance and Kyle Kuzma each bring to the starting lineup; Lonzo Ball’s passing abilities; and keys against the LA Clippers.

