Kuzma Talks Lakers, Lonzo and L.A. in Twitter Q&A

Already a fan favorite and dubbed "the steal of the draft" by many around the NBA, Kyle Kuzma has made the most of his first month in the league.

The Lakers' starting power forward ranks second among rookies in scoring (16.8 ppg) and draws cheers of "Kuuuz!" every time he checks into a game at STAPLES Center.

On Thanksgiving night, the 22-year-old took to Twitter to answer fans' questions about the Lakers, Lonzo Ball, Luke Walton and more.