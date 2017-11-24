Kyle Kuzma shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 5, 2017.
(Ty Nowell/Lakers.com)

Kuzma Talks Lakers, Lonzo and L.A. in Twitter Q&A

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Nov 24, 2017

Already a fan favorite and dubbed "the steal of the draft" by many around the NBA, Kyle Kuzma has made the most of his first month in the league.

The Lakers' starting power forward ranks second among rookies in scoring (16.8 ppg) and draws cheers of "Kuuuz!" every time he checks into a game at STAPLES Center.

On Thanksgiving night, the 22-year-old took to Twitter to answer fans' questions about the Lakers, Lonzo Ball, Luke Walton and more.

Tags
Kuzma, Kyle, Lakers

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Kuzma, Kyle

Lakers