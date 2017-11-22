Popcorn Machine: The Randle Effect, Defense and More

The Lakers arrive in Sacramento looking for their third win in a row, having dispatched Chicago the night before.

Joey Ramirez hosts from L.A. while Mike Trudell checks in from NorCal, as the Lakers.com reporters discuss Julius Randle’s effect on the team, the defensive impact of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lonzo Ball, and a Thanksgiving on the road with Kobe Bryant.

