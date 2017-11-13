Lakers at Suns: 3 Things to Know (11/13/17)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers end their road trip against the Phoenix Suns.

1) Lonzo is looking for a repeat performance

In his last game, Lozno Ball messed around and racked up 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds (plus four blocks and three steals) for the youngest triple-double in NBA history.

The 20-year-old was excellent negotiating pick-and-rolls, pushed the ball in transition and sunk a trio of 3-pointers, giving the Lakers exactly what they need from the point guard spot.

In his encore performance, Ball will look for another huge night against the Suns.

Two weeks ago, Lonzo strolled into Phoenix and left with 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, narrowly missing that youngest triple-double record in just his second career game.

Ball took over that game by attacking the basket, leading the Lakers to 132 points in a narrow win. Look for the rookie to come out aggressively again versus the Suns’ last-place defense.

2) Turnovers have cost the Lakers

The Lakers are seeking to finally capture a win on this road trip after going fruitless against three Eastern Conference contenders: Washington, Boston and Milwaukee.

Despite facing teams loaded with all-stars, the Lakers had a shot at winning each of those games, thanks largely to their sixth-ranked defense and fast-paced play.

However, the other end of the floor has seen L.A. waste far too many possessions.

The Lakers have committed 19-plus turnovers in each game on this trip — an unsuitable number against such stacked opponents. The purple and gold will have to focus on ball security in what promises to be an up-and-down battle between two teams among the NBA’s top four in pace.

3) Phoenix is on the upswing

Since firing head coach Earl Watson three games into the season, the Suns have been competitive under interim coach Jay Triano.

Also head coach of the Canadian National Team, Triano has guided Phoenix to a 5-6 record in his brief tenure.

While the Suns did lose five straight under Triano recently, they broke out in a big way on Saturday.

Phoenix has always been a guard-oriented team, and this year is no different with Devin Booker and T.J. Warren leading Triano’s offense.

A couple of dangerous slashers, Booker and Warren lit up Minnesota for 35 points apiece — becoming the first Suns teammates to hit that total since Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire — and pushed their team to victory while gaining a bit of momentum before facing the Lakers.

Injury Report

Lakers: Larry Nance Jr. (fractured second metacarpal, left hand) is out.

Suns: Greg Monore (left calf strain), Jared Dudley (right knee contusion), Derrick Jones Jr. (G League assignment), Brandon Knight (left ACL tear), Alan Williams (right meniscus repair) and Davon Reed (left meniscus repair) are out.

Tip-Off: 6 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold

Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena — Phoenix, Arizona

Click here to view game notes for this contest.