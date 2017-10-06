Ingram Returns to Full Participation in Practice

After missing Wednesday’s preseason game due to a head contusion, Brandon Ingram was back to full participation at Friday’s practice.

Ingram said that he had a slight headache and didn’t quite feel like himself over the past couple of days. But he was fine after having Thursday off, and played some backup point guard during Friday’s scrimmaging.

“I want to be versatile,” Ingram said. “Of course that’s not my natural position and that’s not what I want to play all game, but I can see myself running a few plays from the point position, mixing it up a little bit.”

Ingram — who started a handful of games at point guard last year and also played the position in high school — could be called upon to handle the ball more during Sunday’s game in Las Vegas, since Lonzo Ball is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain.

Ball was limited at Friday’s practice and did not participate in full-court activities. Still, he called it a “typical” sprain and did not express worry.

“It’s hard to rush back a sprained ankle,” Ball said. “Obviously you’re gonna feel discomfort, but it’s still preseason.”

Vegas Strong

The Lakers, Sacramento Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG and MGM Resorts International announced that proceeds from Sunday’s game will go to aiding those affected by the tragic incident in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

All of the money raised will go directly to benefit victims, their families and first responders.

“Obviously the Vegas thing is terrible, and it’s tough to even think about sports or coming to cheer on a team when you have things like that happening and families ruined and the sadness all over this country from that,” Walton said.

“But since we are going out there to play, I think it’s incredible for the Lakers and (President and Owner) Jeanie (Buss) and whoever else made the decision to donate to those families. Because obviously the whole country’s in mourning, but they’re at a whole other level of it.

“So anything that we can do to help out is pretty special, and I hope it makes the game more of an escape for people. Three hours to just go in there and enjoy the purity of teams competing, and knowing in the backend that all the money is going to support those people.”