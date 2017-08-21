2017-18 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: February

Though the Lakers play only three home games during February, they will have plenty of time in Los Angeles, where they will co-host this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

The Lakers should have plenty of candidates for All-Star Weekend — from Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball in the Rising Stars Challenge to Larry Nance Jr. at the Slam Dunk Contest. But it will remain to be seen if there will be a representative in the big game itself.

Aside from that, the majority of the month will be spent away from STAPLES Center. The first week immediately sets that tone, as it begins with visits to Brooklyn and Oklahoma City as part of a season-long, five-game road trip.

February

Games: 10

Home: 3

Away: 7

Playoff Opponents: 3

National TV Games: 4

Back-to-Backs: 2

Home Opponents: Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Dallas

Road Destinations: Brooklyn, Oklahoma City, Dallas, New Orleans, Minnesota, Sacramento, Atlanta

Key Matchups

Feb. 2 at Brooklyn (4:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes)

Brook Lopez will serve as homecoming king, as he returns to Brooklyn for the first time as a visitor. Lopez spent the first nine years of his career with the Nets, and ranks as the franchise’s all-time leader in points scored and blocked shots.

The Lakers will play a matinee in front of a national audience, as they take on reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in their only ABC-broadcasted game of the season.After the All-Star Break is finished, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles for a meeting with the Mavericks that will see a clash between lottery-pick point guards Lonzo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr.