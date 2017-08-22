2017-18 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: April

Though the Lakers close out the regular season with only seven games in April, fans will have plenty of opportunities to catch the purple and gold in Los Angeles.

In fact, six of those contests will be played in L.A., with their only departure being a quick trip to Utah.

If the Lakers are still in contention in this final month they will face a daunting entrance to the postseason, as nearly every one of their April opponents also figures to be vying for playoff seeding.

April

Games: 7

Home: 5

Away: 2

Playoff Opponents: 5

National TV Games: 3

Back-to-Backs: 2

Home Opponents: Sacramento, San Antonio, Minnesota, Utah, Houston

Road Destinations: Utah, Clippers

Key Matchups

April 1 vs. Sacramento (6:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum Deportes and NBA TV)

Lonzo Ball’s final duel with a fellow lottery pick will come when De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings come to town. Having already played each other twice in college, Ball and Fox will have plenty more meetings in store as they share a division for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers look to defend their court one last time against James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets. Count on fans to be fired up both inside the arena and across the country for this home finale.Despite closing out the home schedule the night before, the Lakers will play one more game at STAPLES Center as the “visiting” team against the Clippers. It will a chance to see how much progress was made against the opponent that the Lakers opened the schedule against.