Josh Hart Visits Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

A few weeks before his first NBA training camp, Josh Hart made his way down to UC Irvine to check out what camp is like in the NFL.

The rookie shooting guard visited the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday and caught up with running back Todd Gurley.

The 2015 Pro Bowl selection autographed a jersey for Hart, writing, “Ball out this year my G!”

#LakeShow in the house today! Great to have @joshhart_3 at #RamsCamp. Ball out this season A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Hart also appeared on the Rams’ Twitter broadcast to talk about both the gridiron and hardwood.

The Silver Spring, Maryland, native said he plans to be a frequent face at Rams games this year, but maintained that he’ll be rooting for the visitors in week two, when his hometown Washington Redskins visit.

#RamsCamp LIVE With Lakers G Josh Hart https://t.co/uyWIfcAQbL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 17, 2017

Hart also made some time for the fans, signing some gear for the Rams faithful in attendance.