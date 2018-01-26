Ingram's Big Finish Powers Lakers' Fourth Straight Win

CHICAGO — The Lakers missed Lonzo Ball. Brandon Ingram made sure it wouldn’t cost them a win.

The sophomore poured in 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists — leading his team in each category — and made clutch plays to pull out a 108-103 win in Chicago.

Coach Luke Walton thought Ingram was too passive to begin the game, particularly when given minutes at point guard while Ball continued to nurse his sore knee.

But Ingram came alive with the game on the line, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter alone.

“When it was winning time, Brandon stepped up nicely and filled that role for us,” Walton said.

Ingram shot 10-of-18 from the field, scoring in transition, out of pick-and-rolls and off the ball — all while recovering from his own ankle sprain.

“I don’t like to make excuses of me being injured or my ankle’s hurt or my knee’s hurt,” Ingram said. “I just tried to be aggressive.”

The Lakers (19-29) trailed by one with just over two minutes left when Ingram put together his most impressive stretch.

First he led the Lakers on a lead-stealing fast break, feeding Julius Randle for an and-1 layup

“I told him if he was running the lane down the middle, go attack the basket,” Ingram said. “He went and attacked the basket and made a big free throw for us.”

Then he ran a pick-and-roll with Randle, pulling up from mid-range for a splash. After that, he knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Lakers the cushion they needed.

“That’s the type of player he is,” Walton said, “and that’s when he’s at his best — when he’s doing all the things on the basketball court.”

Ingram was flanked by Jordan Clarkson, who had 19 points, and Brook Lopez, who poured in 17 and six rebounds in only 20 minutes.

Lopez found success by posting up his twin, Robin. Brook hung out with Robin and other family members the day before, but “didn’t say a word” to his brother out on the court.

It wasn’t easy against the Bulls (18-31), who knocked down 17 3-pointers while the Lakers made only five.

But Ingram was there to steer the way to their eighth win in 10 games (and fourth in a row). The Lakers outscored the Bulls by 22 in his time on the floor.

“It’s not always (Ingram trying) to score, but it’s just being more aggressive as far as attacking the defense,” Walton said. “Especially when they’re gonna pick him up that far from the basket. He’s too talented to let that happen.”

Notes

L.A. debuted its black City Edition uniforms. … The Lakers outscored the Bulls 52-30 in the paint and 33-11 on fast-breaks. … Chicago shot just 37.6 percent from the field. … Nikola Mirotic led the Bulls with 18 points, including 14 in the fourth. … L.A. swept the two-game season series with Chicago. … A crowd of 21,827 sold out United Center.