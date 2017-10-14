All 30 NBA Teams to Launch Skills for Amazon Alexa
The National Basketball Association announced that all 30 NBA teams will launch skills for Alexa for the start of the 2017-18 NBA season, marking the first professional sports league with every team on Amazon’s Alexa.
By asking Alexa to enable a team’s skill (Example Command: “Alexa – Enable [team name]”) or enabling the skill in the Alexa app, fans will be able to instantly obtain schedules, scores, stats, standings and news about their favorite NBA team. The skill will work in the following ways:
- Schedules
- Fans can ask for info on the team’s upcoming games or the matchup on a specific date. NBA skills for Alexa will provide the teams playing, tip-off time and the local or national tune-in information.
- Example Command: “Alexa – Ask the [team name] when is the next home game.”
- Example Command: “Alexa – Ask the [team name] who they play on Nov. 14.”
- Scores
- Fans can ask for the score of any live or final game. NBA skills for Alexa will respond with the scores of both teams and the time remaining in the game (if any).
- Example Command: “Alexa – Ask the [team name] who is winning tonight.”
- Stats
- Fans can ask for the statistical leaders (points/rebounds/assists) for specific games or season-to-date averages.
- Example Command: “Alexa – Ask the [team name] for tonight’s game leaders.”
- Example Command: “Alexa – Ask the [team name] for the team leaders this season.”
- Standings
- Fans can ask for their team’s standings within each conference.
- Example Command: “Alexa – Ask the [team name] what place they are in.”
- News
- Fans can ask for the top news from their favorite team’s website. NBA skills for Alexa will respond with the headlines and the fan can either hear the full article or skip to the next headline.
- Example Command: “Alexa – Ask the [team name] for the latest headlines.”