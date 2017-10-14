All 30 NBA Teams to Launch Skills for Amazon Alexa

The National Basketball Association announced that all 30 NBA teams will launch skills for Alexa for the start of the 2017-18 NBA season, marking the first professional sports league with every team on Amazon’s Alexa.

By asking Alexa to enable a team’s skill (Example Command: “Alexa – Enable [team name]”) or enabling the skill in the Alexa app, fans will be able to instantly obtain schedules, scores, stats, standings and news about their favorite NBA team. The skill will work in the following ways: