How USA Basketball Standards Affect Junior Lakers

Website Developer
Posted: Apr 03, 2018

In March, USA Basketball and the NBA announced a new set of rules and standards for youth basketball. These new guidelines will come into play in Junior Lakers programming.

Here's what you can expect:

  • Smaller Basketballs!
    • The NBA and the Junior Lakers share the vision for young basketball players to learn to handle the ball the right way. Using a smaller basketball that is more proportional to the size of a given Junior Laker's hand can help them more easily practice the fundamental skills necessary to developing handles at an early age. The NBA has recommended children ages 7-8 to use size 5 basketballs, and kids ages 9-11 to use size 6 balls.
  • No zone!
    • The Junior Lakers will again follow the NBA's model for defense. For all participants under the age of 11, man-to-man defense will be encouraged as a part of a vision to promote the development of individual defensive skills.

The full list of NBA new rules and standards and a video from the NBA can be viewed here.

With the Junior Lakers, as always, the goal is to provide young hoopers with a fun experience, and one that develops their fundamental skills in the best way. We're excited to see how these changes affect our program!

Tags
Lakers, Community

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Lakers

Community