We Caught You Being A Laker

Your voucher is good for 2 free tickets to a select 2017-18 Lakers home game.

Click the link below, enter the 8-digit code on the back of your voucher, and choose the game you’d like to attend. Tickets are subject to availability.

The coupon is the property of The Los Angeles Lakers, Inc. (“Lakers”). The coupon may be redeemed by the person to whom it was given for two (2) tickets to an upcoming 2017-2018 NBA regular season home game of the Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Tickets are available for selected games only, are subject to availability and are provided on a first-come / first-served basis. Once all available tickets have been distributed, this coupon becomes void. The seat locations of any tickets provided upon redemption of this coupon is subject to the sole and absolute discretion of Lakers. Other restrictions and conditions may apply as stated on the website.

This coupon is non-transferrable and has no cash or credit value. This coupon may be used only once and may not be duplicated, photocopied or reproduced. Lakers are not responsible for lost, stolen or mutilated coupons. Coupon holder is responsible for any applicable taxes related to the redemption of this coupon or the receipt and use of any tickets.

This coupon expires on 4/7/2018 and failure to use or redeem this coupon by such date shall result in the expiration and forfeiture of this coupon. Use of any tickets obtained by redemption of this coupon is subject to all rules and restrictions applicable to such tickets and the use thereof. In case of fraud, misrepresentation, abuse or violation of these terms and conditions, Lakers reserves the right to take all available legal or administrative action. Coupon void where prohibited.