Zubac Lifts Spirits at City of Hope

Ivica Zubac made some new friends yesterday at the City of Hope Helford Hospital. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is dedicated to treating cancer patients, and saving lives.

Zubac visited patients in a group therapy meeting, where they got to know each while playing card games. After that he visited a few of the individual rooms, where they talked about the NBA and the upcoming Laker season.

Not every patient was well enough to see the Croatian 7-footer, so for those he wasn’t able to meet, Zubac left signed photos.

It was a day of smiles and friendship at City of Hope.