The Lakers aim to make an impact in our community year-round, and one way we are working to accomplish this goal is through the Dunks for Dollars initiative, sponsored by Verizon Wireless, the Official Wireless Network of the Lakers. Every time the Lakers score on a slam dunk at a home game at STAPLES Center, Verizon Wireless will donate $75 to a fund worth up to $15,000. The fund will be used in the off-season to renovate a technology center at a non-profit organization focusing on STEM education in the Los Angeles Community. The Dunks for Dollars program will run during all regular season home games and will culminate with an on-court celebration at a game in April.

Keep track of the current slam dunk count below and stay tuned for the final tally in April.

Current Dunk Count:

60