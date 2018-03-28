Kobe Bryant, Nike Complete 2nd Mamba League Youth Season

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Nike partnered together for the benefit of Los Angeles youth basketball through the Mamba League.

Kids 8-10 competed in the second season of the Mamba League, which operates in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs across L.A.

USC’s Galen Center served as the site for the league’s end-of-season championship tournament on March 17. For the second straight year, both the boys and girls divisions were won by teams from the Boys and Girls Club in Whittier.

Ten players were recognized with the Mamba Mentality Award for exemplifying the league pillars of passion, optimism, fearlessness, focus and honesty.

The Mamba League plays an eight-week season and enrolls an equal number of boys and girls teams.