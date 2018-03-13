2018 Mentor Road Trip

The 4th annual Lakers Mentoring Road Trip took place recently as the Lakers were on the road in Atlanta! The Los Angeles Lakers and the Lakers Youth Foundation selected four lucky mentor pairs to go to Atlanta and see the Lakers play the Hawks, and to have some fun along the way. To enter the Mentor Road Trip contest, mentor pairs all across Los Angeles had to submit an essay of 350-word essay and a two-minute video created by the mentoring pair. The four winning pairs had the best essays and videos, and were excited to take part in this once in a lifetime trip!

The trip started off with a group dinner after landing in Atlanta. The next morning, the group had an exciting visit to the famous Georgia Aquarium, including special dolphin and sea lion shows. Next on the list was a barbeque lunch, followed by a visit to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. This museum is very moving, as it details the civil rights movement in Atlanta.

The next day started off with a visit to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s National Historic Site. The group got to step into Ebenezer Baptist Church, see the home where Dr. King was born, and walk through the memorial that was created by Dr. King's wife, Coretta Scott King. The next stop was the World of Coca-Cola to learn about the 125-year history of the famous drink that all started in Atlanta. After sampling more than 100 international and domestic beverages made by Coca-Cola, the mentor pairs got ready to watch the Lakers take on the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, the group watched shoot around and had the chance to meet broadcasters Stu Lantz and Bill Macdonald, as well as Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers took home a win, and so did these lucky mentor pairs after such a great Mentoring Road Trip to Atlanta!