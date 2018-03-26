Lakers Donate Outdoor Court to El Segundo Fire Station #2

On Friday, February 23, the Lakers and South Bay Lakers donated a new basketball court and hoop to the El Segundo Fire Station #2. This project was in the works for a few months, as the fire station neighbors the Lakers new home, the UCLA Health Training Center. Community members from El Segundo and Lakers and South Bay Lakers staff all came together for the ribbon cutting ceremony that took place to celebrate the new court.

Susan Fuentes, Mayor of El Segundo, and Chris Donovan, El Segundo Fire Chief, said a few words about the court dedication before joining Lakers executives Joey Buss and Nick Mazzella to cut the ribbon. After the ribbon cutting, everyone enjoyed refreshments and tours of the fire station. The South Bay Lakers were also there to help break in the new hoop, shooting around with a few of the firefighters. The Lakers and South Bay Lakers were proud to donate the new court and hoop to members of the community that work so hard to protect us.