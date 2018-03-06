Lakers Team Up at All-Star Weekend

As part of NBA All-Star Weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers staff participated in the annual All-Star Day of Service. Lakers staff worked hard to help package over 1,000 food crates at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Several NBA and WNBA stars stopped by to help out, and packed canned goods, produce, peanut butter, and other items.

One in seven people in Los Angeles County experience food insecurity, and the LA Food Bank's mission is to mobilize resources to fight hunger in the LA community. The Lakers have volunteered at their facility for many years, and being part of NBA All-Star Day of Service was an exciting experience for everyone involved.