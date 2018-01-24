Lakers Launch Jr. Laker Girls

This year the Lakers launched Junior Laker Girls, presented by UCLA Health, a program dedicated to showing boys and girls how to dance the Laker Girl way, while teaching life lessons.

The Laker Girls partnered with UCLA Health to bring the Junior Laker Girls program to over 2,500 kids across 23 Southern California Boys & Girls Clubs. The Laker Girls will visit each Boys & Girls Club and teach interested dancers a choreographed dance. Some dancers from each club will then have the opportunity to perform the dance alongside the Laker Girls at halftime of a Laker game this season!