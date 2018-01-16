Lakers Mentoring Road Trip 2017-18

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation are excited to announce our 4th Annual Mentoring Road Trip Contest which offers Los Angeles County mentoring pairs from selected mentoring organizations the chance to earn the trip of a lifetime!

The Contest is open to mentoring pairs who are currently registered with the selected Los Angeles County mentoring organizations listed below and in which the mentor is at least 18 years of age and in which the mentee is a student in grades 6 through 12. The Contest has two components: 1. An essay of 350 words or less, written by the student/mentee about their experience with mentoring; and 2. A video of two minutes of less, created by the mentoring pair which introduces themselves and explains what is special about their mentoring relationship.

Up to four (4) lucky mentoring pairs and adult chaperones from the Lakers will fly to Atlanta on Saturday, February 24, 2018 for an exciting 4 day / 3 night adventure and will attend the Feb 26, 2018 Lakers’ road game versus the Atlanta Hawks!

To enter the Contest, please review the “Mentoring Road Trip” Official Rules. Your entry must include:

An essay of not more than 350 words, written by the student/mentee. A video of not more than two (2) minutes in length, created by the mentoring pair, explaining what is special about their relationship. A completed Student Information/Release and Authorization Form signed by the mentee and his or her parent or legal guardian, and also signed by the mentor. Enter the contest by submitting everything via email to community@la-lakers.com.

All entries must comply with all of the Official Rules listed below and must be received by the Los Angeles Lakers by 2:00 pm Pacific Time (“PT”) on Thursday, January 25, 2017. In addition, the applicable organization listed below from which any entries are received must complete and return an affidavit and license agreement affirming that the mentee / mentor entrant pairs are affiliated with their organization, that the organization has conducted all required background and other checks on the mentor and that the organization authorizes the Lakers and the Foundation to use the name and logo of the organization in all media in connection with any and all advertising, promotion and marketing of the Contest and the trip. Winners will be notified on or before January 26, 2017, at 7:00 pm PT and at that time, will be given specific traveling instructions and trip details.

Read Official Rules (PDF)