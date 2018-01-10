Lakers Mentor Night 2017-18

The Lakers hosted their annual Mentor Night on Sunday, January 7 at STAPLES Center. January is National Mentoring Month, and the Lakers invited 15 different Los Angeles mentoring organizations to attend the game against Atlanta. The organizations included the Mixed Roots Foundation, Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters, Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters, Five Acres, and many more.

Some of the guests came to a pre-game dinner reception where the Laker Girls and Stu Lantz stopped by to meet everyone. A few of the mentor pairs also had the opportunity to come down on the Lakers court to high five the players, serve as Honorary Team Captain, or compete in the Junior Lakers Half Minute to Win It contest! The Lakers are proud to support mentoring organizations and this year’s Mentor Night was certainly one to remember.