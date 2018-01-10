2017-18 Lakers Gift Exchange

This past holiday season, the Los Angeles Lakers participated in the annual Christmas Day On-Court Gift Exchange during their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers hosted 34 from Operation Progress, an organization that creates hope, opportunity and success for the city’s most disadvantaged kids.

These 34 kids got the chance of a lifetime to come on the Lakers court at STAPLES Center and receive a gift from the Lakers and Timberwolves players, as well as both team’s head coaches. The Los Angeles Lakers organization was proud to help bring joy and this unique experience to a more than exemplary group of kids.