March 2018 Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant

Voting Period: March 14, 2018 to March 26, 2018

Winner Announcement: March 26, 2018

Youth Mentoring Connection

The mission of Youth Mentoring Connection (YMC) is to awaken at-risk youth to their power, unique gifts, and purpose by matching them with caring adult mentors and placing that "match" within a structured group dynamic that provides the resources youth need to reach productive, conscious adulthood. Our vision is of a community where young people are truly seen and not just watched, where society understands and accepts its responsibility in meeting the needs of all young people, and where young people bring their gifts back into their communities as productive members of society.

A Lakers YOU grant will fund new equipment (surfboards, wetsuits, rash guards etc.) for our highly popular Summer Surf Program - a structured program running over the summer months with levels from Beginner to Leadership which teaches surfing as well as valuable life skills to some of the most underserved and at-risk youth from inner-city communities of Los Angeles County. Learning to conquer the waves is an important teaching tool for our youth, helping them find ways to overcome fears and challenges in other aspects of their lives. Youth that participate also receive extensive support from staff to insure that the lessons of discipline and determination they find in the supportive environment of our surfing program extend to other areas of their life. The program helps with their all-round development to reach their full potential and break the negative cycles of their circumstances.

Harlem Lacrosse

Harlem Lacrosse - Los Angeles is a school-based youth services organization whose mission is to empower children most at risk for academic decline and dropout to rise above their challenges and reach their full potential. Our innovative model helps students achieve and break the cycle of poverty by providing wrap-around programming in a safe, structured environment that includes daily study halls, mentoring, push-in academic support and tutoring, admissions counseling, leadership training, service-learning, career exploration, college trips and character-building lacrosse instruction and competition.

A Lakers YOU grant will fund the entry fees for HL-LA teams to enter local Los Angeles area youth lacrosse leagues and tournaments this spring, providing expanded lacrosse opportunities to our most committed participants. HL-LA student-athletes will compete throughout Los Angeles to play against other youth teams, and to showcase the skills they have been working so hard to improve.