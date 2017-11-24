2017-18 Student Educator of the Month

The Lakers are proud to announce the November 2017 Student and Educator of the Month winners presented by City of Hope! This month’s student winners are Guillermo Gonzales, Breana Larios and Ariana Velasquez. The winning teachers are Lucy Juarez, Audra Feld and Guillermo Gonzales. Each winner demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia, athletics, and community outreach.

Guillermo Gonzales, an outstanding 9th grade student at James A. Garfield High School. Guillermo not only excels in the classroom, but also excels in the in the community. His report cards show straight A’s and he spends his free time giving back at a local senior citizens home.

Breana Larios, a selfless 8th grade student at Durfee School, who is known for putting others needs before her own. She tutors special needs students, reads to the elderly, helps take care of her family, and somehow still finds time to play sports and lead the cheerleading team!

Ariana Velasquez, a hardworking 8th grade student at Olive Vista Middle School. Ariana is known to be a leader in her class, and is constantly lifting the spirits of those around her. On top of schoolwork, she is on the drill team practice and volunteers with the American Cancer Society.

Lucy Juarez, a top-notch math teacher at James A. Garfield High School. Mrs. Juarez is like a mother to many of her students, so much so that they call her “mom”. She has certainly helped shape the lives of many students over her 20-year teaching career.

Audra Feld, a dedicated 6th grade teacher at Gage Middle School. Mrs. Feld is a caring teacher who motivates her students to reach their full potential. She is always willing to help, and constantly goes the extra mile in support of students, parents, teachers and the community.

Guillermo Gonzales, a 9th grade teacher at James A. Garfield High School. Mr. Gonzales volunteers his time after school to help students with scholarships and college applications. He has been instrumental in forming relationships between the school and local universities, allowing many students to reach their goal of going to college!

Each Student and Educator of the Month winner was invited to the home game on November 19, 2017 vs. the Denver Nuggets. They were honored during a halftime presentation where they received a plaque and a Lakers Student and Educator of the Month t-shirt. The nominations for the November Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by principals and teachers of each school based on exemplary teaching efforts, academic achievement or extracurricular activities.