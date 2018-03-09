LG Solar Community Champion of the Month

Click here to view the past winners.

Click here to read the official rules.

The Lakers and LG Solar have partnered up to create the Community Champion of the Month initiative to recognize individuals in the greater Los Angeles area for their outstanding work in the community, with a focus on sustainability. Each Community Champion of the Month recipient is invited to a Lakers game and honored during a halftime presentation.

The chance to nominate a Community Champion of the Month is open to the public, and honorees must reside in one of the following California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, and San Bernardino. Please provide any supporting information, such as community involvement and/or professional or academic achievements, as it relates to demonstrating a positive impact made by the nominee in his or her community.