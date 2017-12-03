The Lakers and LG Solar have partnered up to create the Community Champion of the Month initiative to recognize individuals in the greater Los Angeles area for their outstanding work in the community, with a focus on sustainability. Each Community Champion of the Month recipient is invited to a Lakers game and honored during a halftime presentation.

NOVEMBER:

Michael Kadish is the Executive Director of GRID Alternatives Greater Los Angeles, an organization which leads teams of volunteers and job trainees to install solar electric systems for low-income families in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties. Their programs provide these families with needed energy savings, give area workers hands-on experience to help them find employment in the green-tech economy, and produce clean energy and reduce carbon emissions. Through their work in the community, Michael and his team have lowered energy bills for these families by almost $35 million and have provided hands-on training to five thousand individuals.