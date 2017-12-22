As “A Season of Giving” presented by East West Bank wraps up, the Lakers hosted kids from South Central Los Angeles at the annual Holiday Party for Kids on Saturday, December 16. Buses full of excited kids arrived at El Segundo’s Recreation Park, and the Lakers Girls lined the steps to greet everyone with Season of Giving t-shirts and purple Lakers Santa hats. A special Lakers winter wonderland was waiting for them, complete with a snow-covered hill, giant Connect-4, giant Jenga, corn hole, pop-a-shot and ugly sweater cookies!

As the kids started to sled down the hill, build snowmen, and decorate cookies, the Lakers players came by to surprise them! Brook Lopez, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball took turns sitting in the purple and gold Santa chair and taking pictures with each of the kids, while Corey Brewer, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis grabbed a sled and went flying down the hill. Others like Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. joined in on the snowball fight and snowman building! Josh Hart, Andrew Bogut and Luol Deng enjoyed the ugly sweater cookies, as they carefully decorated with colorful icing and sprinkles.

The kids were so excited to play in the snow, celebrate the holidays and meet their favorite Lakers. The festive afternoon was full of holiday cheer and ended with some gift bags full of holiday treats. The Lakers and East West Bank would like to wish all Laker fans a very safe and healthy holiday season!