Lakers Team Up in December

For the month of December, the Lakers teamed up with the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Homeless Education Program, where they took part in the Sponsor-a-Family Project. On Wednesday, December 13, Lakers front office staff, along with some South Bay Lakers players, came together to help spread some holiday cheer. The Lakers organization separated into teams and “adopted” ten different LAUSD homeless families by shopping at Target to fulfill their various wish lists.

At Target, the staff pushed carts around and filled them with their family’s wish list items. As each team finished everyone headed back to the UCLA Training Center where the office transformed into a present wrapping wonderland. As all the presents were wrapped and organized for each family, the staff prepared the presents to be delivered to these families the next day. The Lakers were proud and excited to support members of the community in the holiday season.

LAUSD has approximately 14,000 students that identify as homeless and the Homeless Education Program aims to provide support to those youth by helping them succeed academically and graduating with a high school diploma.